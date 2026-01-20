Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Reports Robust Growth in Q3 Profits

Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported an 11% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 589 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. Total income rose to Rs 3,593 crore. The bank's NPA reduced to 3% of gross loans. Shares closed at Rs 98.90, down 3.75% on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:02 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Reports Robust Growth in Q3 Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu & Kashmir Bank has announced an impressive 11% growth in its net profit, amounting to Rs 589 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. This compares to a net profit of Rs 531 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's total income increased significantly to Rs 3,593 crore during the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, up from Rs 3,448 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2025, according to a recent regulatory filing.

A noteworthy reduction in the bank's gross non-performing assets was recorded, standing at 3% of gross loans compared to 4.08% in the year-ago period. Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank closed at Rs 98.90, showing a decline of 3.75% over the previous close on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

 Indonesia
2
Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

 Global
3
Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

 South Sudan
4
Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026