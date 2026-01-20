Jammu & Kashmir Bank Reports Robust Growth in Q3 Profits
Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported an 11% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 589 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. Total income rose to Rs 3,593 crore. The bank's NPA reduced to 3% of gross loans. Shares closed at Rs 98.90, down 3.75% on BSE.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank has announced an impressive 11% growth in its net profit, amounting to Rs 589 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. This compares to a net profit of Rs 531 crore in the same period last year.
The bank's total income increased significantly to Rs 3,593 crore during the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, up from Rs 3,448 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2025, according to a recent regulatory filing.
A noteworthy reduction in the bank's gross non-performing assets was recorded, standing at 3% of gross loans compared to 4.08% in the year-ago period. Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank closed at Rs 98.90, showing a decline of 3.75% over the previous close on BSE.
