Heavy Snowfall Predicted: Himachal Braces for Western Disturbance Impact

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant weather change in Himachal Pradesh due to a fresh western disturbance expected to impact the state starting Thursday night. An orange alert has been issued for heavy snowfall in the higher elevations, particularly affecting Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti.

According to Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a senior scientist at the IMD, while the past 24 hours have seen clear weather, severe cold wave conditions gripped lower hill districts like Bilaspur and Kangra, with temperatures plummeting below four degrees Celsius.

From late on January 22 through January 23, the state will likely experience widespread rain and snow, exacerbating already cold conditions. The IMD also warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and potential hail in specific areas during this active period, with weather conditions expected to moderate by January 24.