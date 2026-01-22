Left Menu

China Defends Wind Power Leadership Amid Global Criticism

China rebutted criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding its wind power industry, asserting its position as a leader in renewable energy. The country emphasized its role in reducing global carbon emissions and maintained its commitment to green energy, despite ongoing trade tensions and protectionism allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:09 IST
China Defends Wind Power Leadership Amid Global Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has strongly defended its leadership in the wind power sector following critical remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos. During the meeting, Trump criticized China's wind energy investments, alleging a lack of substantial domestic projects.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun highlighted China's top position in wind power capacity for 15 consecutive years. Guo emphasized China's contribution to global carbon reduction efforts through expansive exports of wind and photovoltaic products, which helped avoid approximately 4.1 billion tons of emissions globally.

Amid ongoing trade tensions, the European Union has initiated an investigation into the subsidies received by Chinese wind turbine suppliers, framing it as a protective measure for domestic firms. Beijing, however, has labeled this move as protectionism. Regardless, China's commitment to advancing low-carbon energy remains steadfast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

