China's Yuan Strengthens Above Key Level

China's central bank announced a significant move on Friday by lifting its official yuan guidance rate, surpassing the critical 7-per-dollar threshold for the first time since May 2023.

Before market activities commenced, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) established the midpoint rate at 6.9929 per dollar. This adjustment represents the most robust level the yuan has reached since May 17, 2023.

Experts within the financial sector speculate that this strategic shift indicates China's ongoing commitment to stabilizing its currency amidst global market fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)