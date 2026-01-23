Left Menu

China's Yuan Strengthens Above Key Level

China's central bank has strengthened its official yuan guidance rate to a level stronger than the psychologically significant 7-per-dollar mark. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.9929 per dollar, marking the strongest level since May 17, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 23-01-2026 07:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 07:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's central bank announced a significant move on Friday by lifting its official yuan guidance rate, surpassing the critical 7-per-dollar threshold for the first time since May 2023.

Before market activities commenced, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) established the midpoint rate at 6.9929 per dollar. This adjustment represents the most robust level the yuan has reached since May 17, 2023.

Experts within the financial sector speculate that this strategic shift indicates China's ongoing commitment to stabilizing its currency amidst global market fluctuations.

