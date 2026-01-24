Heat Wave Halts Australian Open Matches

The Australian Open faced an unexpected pause on Saturday as the organizers implemented their extreme heat policy. Matches were suspended, bringing the Grand Slam to a temporary standstill.

The decision came as temperatures soared to levels deemed unsafe for both players and spectators. This move underscores the growing challenges of hosting major sporting events amid global climate variations.

While the extreme heat policy ensures safety, it also highlights how climate change continues to have tangible effects on sports and athletes, calling for increased strategic planning in future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)