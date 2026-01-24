US Seeks Quick Oil Revival in Venezuela

The United States is currently in negotiations with Chevron and other oil producers to rapidly boost oil production in Venezuela, according to Bloomberg News. This initiative aims to mitigate the impact of oil supply constraints.

Key players in this plan, including SLB, Baker Hughes, and Halliburton, are set to focus on repairing and replacing outdated equipment across Venezuela's oilfields. The companies are strategizing to rejuvenate ageing drilling sites in order to enhance productivity.

This development comes as a response to global oil supply challenges, with the U.S. government looking to bolster its energy sources by tapping into Venezuela's abundant reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)