Left Menu

US Seeks Quick Oil Revival in Venezuela

The United States is engaged in discussions with Chevron and other oilfield service companies to rapidly revive oil production in Venezuela. Companies like SLB and Baker Hughes plan to repair and replace outdated equipment and rejuvenate older drilling sites, according to Bloomberg News reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:55 IST
US Seeks Quick Oil Revival in Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is currently in negotiations with Chevron and other oil producers to rapidly boost oil production in Venezuela, according to Bloomberg News. This initiative aims to mitigate the impact of oil supply constraints.

Key players in this plan, including SLB, Baker Hughes, and Halliburton, are set to focus on repairing and replacing outdated equipment across Venezuela's oilfields. The companies are strategizing to rejuvenate ageing drilling sites in order to enhance productivity.

This development comes as a response to global oil supply challenges, with the U.S. government looking to bolster its energy sources by tapping into Venezuela's abundant reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026