Nalco Powers Ahead with Green Energy Transition

State-owned Nalco is shifting from coal to renewable energy for its smelting operations to cut carbon emissions and ensure reliable power supply, with plans to build 200-300 MW of green power backed by battery storage. Challenges include higher green power costs and supply consistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 11:23 IST
State-run Nalco is moving its power-intensive smelting operations towards renewable energy to cut carbon emissions. The company plans to establish 200-300 MW of green power capacity, supported by battery storage, ensuring reliable energy supply, according to Chairman-cum-Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh.

Nalco, currently relying entirely on coal-based power plants, aims to produce green aluminium. With in-house coal plant costs at Rs 3-3.5 per unit compared to green power's Rs 4.5-5 per unit, the company is strategizing to secure green energy at minimal costs through power purchase agreements and self-developed plants.

Challenges such as higher green power tariffs and consistency in supply remain, but the transition is essential for sustainable aluminium production. As part of its green initiative, Nalco has installed wind and solar power plants and is expanding its operations, including a new alumina refinery stream and coal mining ventures in Odisha.

