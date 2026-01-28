Left Menu

Declining ATM Withdrawals: A 2025 Snapshot

In 2025, ATM cash withdrawals in India declined, with an increase in the average ticket size per withdrawal. A report by CMS Info Systems highlighted changes in ATM usage patterns, influenced by digital payments and economic reforms. It emphasized varying regional withdrawal tendencies and impact from climate events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ATM cash withdrawals in India showed a notable decline in 2025, according to a report by CMS Info Systems, a major entity managing ATM facilities nationwide.

While the overall cash dispensed per ATM dropped to Rs 1.21 crore from Rs 1.30 crore in 2024-25, there was an increase in the average ticket size of withdrawals by 4.5%, up to Rs 5,835.

Regional differences were highlighted, with Karnataka reporting the highest withdrawals and Jammu and Kashmir the lowest. The shift towards digital payments and economic reforms, including the GST changes, influenced consumption patterns, while climate and mobility impacted cash dispensing trends.

