Court Orders Day-to-Day Trial in Land-for-Job Scam Involving Lalu Prasad Yadav

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday took a pivotal step in the high-profile land-for-job scam, setting the trial's commencement for March 9. The court has mandated a daily recording of Prosecution evidence, intensifying scrutiny on accusations of trading Railway grade D positions for land plots.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav have been granted the option to present themselves in court for formal charge framing between February 1 and 25, provided they notify the CBI one day in advance. This concession follows their exemption from attending the recent proceedings, during which MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav appeared and refuted charges.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne confirmed that charges were meticulously framed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, accusing the Yadav family of orchestrating a systemic conspiracy. Despite the robust defense arguments challenging the case's political motivations, the trial will move forward against those still standing among the initial 103 accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)