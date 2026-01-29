Left Menu

Court Orders Day-to-Day Trial in Land-for-Job Scam Involving Lalu Prasad Yadav

The Rouse Avenue court schedules a daily trial starting March 9 for the land-for-job scam case, involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, accused of exchanging Railway jobs for land. While some accused appeared in court, others, including Lalu, received permission for formal charge framing between February 1 and 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:42 IST
Court Orders Day-to-Day Trial in Land-for-Job Scam Involving Lalu Prasad Yadav
Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday took a pivotal step in the high-profile land-for-job scam, setting the trial's commencement for March 9. The court has mandated a daily recording of Prosecution evidence, intensifying scrutiny on accusations of trading Railway grade D positions for land plots.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav have been granted the option to present themselves in court for formal charge framing between February 1 and 25, provided they notify the CBI one day in advance. This concession follows their exemption from attending the recent proceedings, during which MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav appeared and refuted charges.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne confirmed that charges were meticulously framed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, accusing the Yadav family of orchestrating a systemic conspiracy. Despite the robust defense arguments challenging the case's political motivations, the trial will move forward against those still standing among the initial 103 accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026