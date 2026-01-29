Global Stock Surge Amid Gold's Glint and Oil's Uptrend
Global stocks rallied as investor optimism built around corporate earnings and geopolitical tensions influenced commodity prices. The Euro STOXX 600 saw gains spurred by rising oil and precious metals, despite a dip in German shares. Apple and Meta's earnings forecasts further bolstered market confidence.
Investor confidence buoyed global stock markets on Thursday, with the Euro STOXX 600 climbing 0.5% on rising oil and gold prices amid U.S.-Iran tensions. While German shares slipped, Britain, Spain, and France posted gains, reflecting broad market optimism ahead of Apple's earnings report.
Market participants are banking on earnings to sustain equity values, as prospects for U.S. interest rate cuts dim. The Federal Reserve, keeping rates steady, highlighted economic improvements, but uncertainty looms over future moves with Jerome Powell's upcoming departure as Fed Chair.
Oil and gold hit fresh highs on geopolitical concerns, with Trump's threats to Iran and strong demand for safe-haven assets like gold. Meanwhile, tech stocks, notably Apple's, remained in focus, as firms like Microsoft and Meta reveal ambitious capital expenditure plans focused on AI.
