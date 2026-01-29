Gold and Silver Prices Soar Amid Global Uncertainty

The Economic Survey 2025-26 has highlighted the continuous rise in gold and silver prices amid ongoing global uncertainties. The survey points to persistent safe-haven demand, with both metals hitting record highs in 2025. This upward trend is primarily fueled by a weakening US dollar and growing geopolitical risks.

While some analysts caution that the rapid price increases of 2025 may not sustain, the demand for gold and silver as secure investments remains strong. The Multi Commodity Exchange saw silver futures break the Rs 4 lakh per kg barrier, and gold hit an all-time high of Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams.

The report also notes a significant rise in gold imports, spurred by domestic consumption and soaring prices. Meanwhile, global reserve strategies are increasingly favoring gold over foreign currency assets, reflecting a shift in international financial patterns due to geopolitical uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)