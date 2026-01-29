Left Menu

Economic Survey report: Majhi says Odisha making steady progress, on path of growth

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said Odisha has been making steady progress and is on the path of inclusive and sustainable growth as evident from the Economic Survey of India 2025-26. Majhi made the statement based on the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament earlier on the day. ''The Economic Survey of India (2025–26) affirms the steady progress Odisha is making on the path of inclusive and sustainable growth. The state's economy continues to strengthen. Odisha's Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) has increased from Rs 6.99 lakh crore in 2023–24 to an estimated Rs 7.90 lakh crore in 2024–25, with the growth rate accelerating from 12.44 per cent to 13.04 per cent.'' ''Per capita NSDP has reached Rs 1,68,966, reflecting a 12.33 per cent increase and improving income levels for the people of Odisha,'' the chief minister said, adding that agriculture remains a key pillar of Odisha's development strategy. Majhi said that Odisha now ranks among the top three sunflower-producing states in India, contributing 0.03 million tonne, or 11.6 per cent of national production. This reflects the government's emphasis on crop diversification, productivity enhancement, and farmer welfare, he said. Noting that agriculture continues to be a key pillar of Odisha's development strategy, the chief minister said that the state ranked among the top three sunflower-producing states in the country. Financial inclusion is deepening across the state, as bank deposits have risen to Rs 5.83 lakh crore, strengthening savings and investment. ''Our fiscal position remains strong, enabling sustained investment in infrastructure, education, and social welfare. Progress in education and poverty reduction further reflects our commitment to inclusive development,'' Majhi said, adding that the state government remains firmly committed to translating this growth into higher incomes, quality employment, and improved opportunities for every Odia.

