J-K Government suspends Telecom services in three Jammu villages over security concerns

The Jammu and Kashmir Government temporarily suspended telecom services in three areas of Kishtwar district on Friday, citing security concerns and potential misuse by anti-national elements. The services have been suspended in Singhpora, Chingam, and Chatroo.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir Government temporarily suspended telecom services in Singhpora, Chingam, and Chatroo of Kishtwar district on Friday, citing security concerns and potential misuse by 'anti-national elements'. In an official statement, the government noted that the decision was taken in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India and the security of the Union Territory. Authorities cited the risk of misuse by anti-national elements, which could lead to deterioration in public order and public unrest.

"Whereas, the IGP, Jammu Zone, Jammu being the Authorized Officer under sub rule (1) of Rule 3 of Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Service Rules, 2024, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)/Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data services (2G/3G/4G/5G) temporarily to avoid its misuse by ANES in the interest of sovereignty and Integrity of India and the security of JK UT at below specified location (mentioned with Lat-Long and Radius) in District Kishtwar of Jammu Province w.e.f 29.01.2026 (0001 HRS) to 30.01.2026 (2359 HRS) and; Location: Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo," said J&K government statement. The order/letter mentions that high speed Mobile Data services are likely to be misused by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order and unrest among the general masses," the statement added.

"Now, therefore, upon consideration of the various aspects, as brought out in the material provided by the Authorized Officer, I, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department, being satisfied that there was absolute necessity for issuance of the aforesaid directions by the Authorized Officer, without obtaining prior approval of the Competent Authority, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State/UT and for maintaining public order, hereby confirm Order No. 185(TSTS) of 2026 dated 29.01.2026, under endorsement No. JZ/CS/Snap-Down/2026/186-87 dated 29.01.2026 issued by the Authorized Officer, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-Rule (1) of Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Service Rules, 2024 read with clause(b) of sub section (2) of section 20 of the Telecommunication Act, 2023," added the statement by J-K government. Earlier, Lt Gen P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps, reviewed the security situation at Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

The GOC commended the troops of Delta Force for their high morale, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty. The White Knight Corps said in a post on X, "The GOC urged all ranks to remain razor-sharp and proactive, adopting an unrelenting approach against terrorism." (ANI)

