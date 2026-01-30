Left Menu

MP CM hails forest dept for role in developing sense of co-existence between wildlife, humans

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday praised the process of wire fencing between the core area and buffer zone of sanctuaries for wildlife conservation, saying this will provide a safe environment for both wildlife and residents.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday praised the process of wire fencing between the core area and buffer zone of sanctuaries for wildlife conservation, saying this will provide a safe environment for both wildlife and residents. Addressing a conference organised during the Indian Forest Service (IFS) meet here, Yadav said the development of a sense of co-existence between wildlife and local residents was possible only due to the services of the forest department. ''The reintroduction of leopards in Kuno National Park was possible only due to the department's efficiency. Forest officers and employees also act as support and guide for the rural families living around the forests. Department officials also ensure all necessary facilities for forest villages,'' the CM said. ''The initiation of wire fencing between the core area and buffer zone of sanctuaries for wildlife conservation will provide a safe environment for both wildlife and residents,'' he said. After releasing gharials in the Chambal and crocodiles in the Narmada, the state government is now making efforts to bring wildlife from Assam, Yadav added. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released the Forest Department's ''IFS'' theme song and its video broadcast. He presented the Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 to retired Indian Forest Service officer PB Gangopadhyay for his contribution to the protection and improvement of the state's forests. The award was received by Gangopadhyay's wife Gauri Gangopadhyay. Minister of State for Forests and Environment Dilip Singh Ahirwar, Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal, among others, were present at the event.

