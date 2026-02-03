Kazakhstan's Oil Export Surge to Germany via Druzhba Pipeline
Kazakhstan's oil exports to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline reached 310,000 metric tons in January, according to Kaztransoil. Additionally, Kazakh oil shipped via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline was 106,000 tons last month.
Kazakhstan's oil exports to Germany saw a significant boost in January, as shipments through the Druzhba pipeline totaled 310,000 metric tons, as per data released by the pipeline company Kaztransoil on Tuesday.
In addition to the Druzhba pipeline figures, Kaztransoil reported that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline facilitated the transport of 106,000 tons of Kazakh oil last month, marking a robust start to the year for Kazakh energy exports.
These developments highlight Kazakhstan's expanding role in the European oil market, utilizing diversified routes to ensure consistent energy supply to its partners.