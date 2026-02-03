Russia Undermines Peace Efforts with Ukraine Energy Sector Attack

In a move that disregards U.S. peace initiatives, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine's energy sector late on Tuesday, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy plans to engage with U.S. officials to discuss the possible ramifications for Russia following the assault. During a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the discussions focused on expedited air defense provisions and the potential for U.S. weapon manufacturing licenses in Europe.

However, Zelenskiy did not highlight any definitive outcomes or progress resulting from these talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)