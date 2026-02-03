Russia Undermines Peace Efforts with Ukraine Energy Sector Attack
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector overnight, overlooking U.S. peace efforts. President Zelenskiy discussed potential repercussions with U.S. officials and held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Topics included rapid air defense supplies and U.S. weapon production licenses, though no progress was confirmed in those discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:37 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a move that disregards U.S. peace initiatives, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine's energy sector late on Tuesday, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Zelenskiy plans to engage with U.S. officials to discuss the possible ramifications for Russia following the assault. During a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the discussions focused on expedited air defense provisions and the potential for U.S. weapon manufacturing licenses in Europe.
However, Zelenskiy did not highlight any definitive outcomes or progress resulting from these talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NATO's Diplomatic Dilemma: Tough Choices for Peace
NATO's Diplomatic Engagement: Mark Rutte Meets Zelenskiy Amidst Tensions
Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to each WPL Eliminator; Mumbai Indians knocked out
Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to qualify for WPL Eliminator.
Russia will not accept NATO-member forces in Ukraine, Medvedev says