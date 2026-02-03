Empowering Women: Himachal Pradesh Ups Self-Employment and Education Loans

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards women's empowerment by raising the ceiling on self-employment loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, a move anticipated to uplift economic opportunities for women.

During the 52nd Board of Directors meeting of the Women Development Corporation, chaired by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil, the decision was made alongside a comprehensive review of departmental programs benefiting women.

Among other initiatives, the meeting saw enhancement of interest-free education loans for girls to Rs 3 lakh, supporting higher education pursuits among financially constrained families. The Women Development Corporation remains committed to women's growth through transparent and time-bound schemes.