Left Menu

Empowering Women: Himachal Pradesh Ups Self-Employment and Education Loans

The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the self-employment loan limit for women from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and enhanced the educational loan for girls from Rs 75,000 to Rs 3 lakh. These measures, discussed in the 52nd Board meeting of the Women Development Corporation, aim to promote women's self-reliance and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:46 IST
Empowering Women: Himachal Pradesh Ups Self-Employment and Education Loans
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards women's empowerment by raising the ceiling on self-employment loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, a move anticipated to uplift economic opportunities for women.

During the 52nd Board of Directors meeting of the Women Development Corporation, chaired by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil, the decision was made alongside a comprehensive review of departmental programs benefiting women.

Among other initiatives, the meeting saw enhancement of interest-free education loans for girls to Rs 3 lakh, supporting higher education pursuits among financially constrained families. The Women Development Corporation remains committed to women's growth through transparent and time-bound schemes.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026