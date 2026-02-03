Left Menu

J&K Government Approves Liquidation of SCARD Bank: What Lies Ahead?

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to liquidate the J&K State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development (SCARD) Bank. Despite concerns, assurances have been made to protect employees' interests and safeguard depositors and borrowers. The process will adhere to the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced the liquidation of the J&K State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development (SCARD) Bank, following a decision by the council of ministers. This significant move was disclosed in a written reply by the minister-in-charge for cooperatives, Javed Ahmed Dar, during an Assembly session.

While no immediate plans for employee compensation or absorption have been formulated, Minister Dar assured that employees' interests will be maintained according to the rules outlined in the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989. The interests of depositors and borrowers are also being prioritized through various protective measures.

The liquidation process, closely monitored and legally compliant, includes a comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) verification to confirm the legitimacy of accounts. The department awaits authorization from NABARD to proceed, aiming to ensure minimal disruption for all stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026