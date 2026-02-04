Kanimozhi Karunanidhi Leads DMK Ahead of Crucial Tamil Nadu Polls

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi took charge of an important Election Manifesto Committee meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai, as Tamil Nadu readies for upcoming elections. With alliance discussions underway with the Congress, the negotiating committee is set to decide on constituency numbers, and any new alliance members will be announced by the Chief Minister.

Addressing journalists, Kanimozhi confirmed that talks with Congress are progressing. The committee will determine the constituencies, and in the event of new party alliances, the public announcement will come from the Chief Minister. As the election season looms, Tamil Nadu awaits the official schedule from the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the 2021 elections, DMK secured 133 of the 234 assembly seats.

Kanimozhi also criticized the recent suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, deeming it unacceptable. Their suspension followed an uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reference to the 2020 China standoff. Among the suspended members were Congress MPs and CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan.

(With inputs from agencies.)