Left Menu

Venezuela Aims to Boost Oil Production Amidst Challenges

Venezuela seeks to be recognized for its high oil production rather than for its substantial reserves. Economic adviser Calixto Ortega emphasizes readiness for investment if sanctions are lifted. U.S. actions have impacted Venezuela's oil sales and production, but recent data shows a rise in exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:40 IST
Venezuela Aims to Boost Oil Production Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela is striving to shift its international image from a nation with vast oil reserves to one of high oil production. During the World Government Summit in Dubai, Calixto Ortega, the country's top economic adviser, stated the nation's desire to change its global perception and boost its production levels.

Despite holding the world's largest estimated oil reserves, Venezuela's production has languished due to prolonged mismanagement, insufficient investment, and international sanctions. According to official data, the U.S. has enforced sanctions against Venezuela and recently intensified its control over Venezuela's oil sector following the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro.

Calixto Ortega assured that Venezuela is economically stable and seeks investments, contingent upon the lifting of sanctions. The country's oil exports saw an increase to 800,000 barrels per day in January from 498,000 in December, as reported by shipping data. This change follows the U.S.'s temporary adjustment of its oil embargo and the seizure of oil tankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

 India
2
Fierce Battle for Mayoral Seats in Jharkhand Civic Polls

Fierce Battle for Mayoral Seats in Jharkhand Civic Polls

 India
3
Amazon India and IIT-Roorkee: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging from Agricultural Waste

Amazon India and IIT-Roorkee: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging from Agricult...

 India
4
Delhi's Judicial Bottleneck: Over 15 Lakh Cases Pending

Delhi's Judicial Bottleneck: Over 15 Lakh Cases Pending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026