Left Menu

India's Shift from Russian Oil: Navigating Trade Talks and Sanctions

India's Russian oil imports declined in January amid Western sanctions and U.S.-India trade discussions. In response, Indian refiners are boosting imports from the Middle East. The decline, which began in December, presents challenges for Russia to find alternative buyers for its crude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:59 IST
India's Shift from Russian Oil: Navigating Trade Talks and Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's imports of Russian oil saw a dip in January, marking a continuation of the decline initiated in December. This trend emerges as Indian refiners seek alternative suppliers amidst Western sanctions and ongoing U.S.-India trade negotiations, according to data and sources obtained by Reuters.

President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with India, aiming to reduce tariffs to 18% from 50%, contingent on New Delhi ceasing Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers. In response, Indian refiners have adjusted their crude import strategies, increasing reliance on Middle Eastern suppliers.

January data shows a 9% drop in daily Russian oil imports from December. Indian refiners have not received a mandate to halt Russian oil purchases but are considering a transition period to complete current contracts. Meanwhile, increased storage of Russian crude at sea reflects the trade shift's impact on the freight market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

 India
2
Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

 Philippines
4
Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026