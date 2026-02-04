Left Menu

Russia Unveils Insights on New START Treaty Expiration

On Wednesday, Russia will release a document detailing its stance on the New START treaty's expiration, which governs Russian and U.S. strategic nuclear arsenals. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that it addresses numerous received inquiries.

  • Country:
  • Russia

On Wednesday, Russia will publish a crucial document delineating its position regarding the expiration of the New START treaty, a pivotal accord that restricts the strategic nuclear arsenals of both Russia and the United States, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova emphasized that the document has been meticulously crafted to include comprehensive responses to the myriad of inquiries that Russia has received concerning this significant treaty.

The New START treaty, a cornerstone of nuclear arms control, has fostered strategic stability between the two nations, and its impending expiration has sparked a cascade of questions and uncertainties that this document aims to address.

