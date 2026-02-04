Russia's Fiscal Future: Rising Deficit and Energy Strain

Russia's fiscal landscape may face tumultuous times ahead as the public deficit is projected to nearly triple the official target by 2026, driven largely by a downturn in Indian oil purchases and expanding oil trade discounts. Economists from a top government-linked think tank, who spoke confidentially, indicated that these issues could massively hamper revenue streams.

The anticipated 18% decline in energy revenues for 2026 could push the deficit to between 3.5% and 4.4% of GDP, contrasting sharply with the earlier forecast of 1.6%. Alongside, spending could rise by as much as 8.4%. The government's total revenue is expected to dip by 6% to 37.9 trillion roubles, driven by complications from ongoing Western sanctions, high interest rates, and substantial labor shortages.

Though not catastrophic, analysts warn that mounting deficits and dwindling reserves could necessitate significant intervention by financial authorities, potentially sparking spending cuts. The Finance Ministry remains tight-lipped, although indicators from various commercial entities align with the government's cautious outlook, hinging heavily on an oil market still under significant external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)