Aerospace Times Feipeng: Soaring to International Success

Chinese civil drone maker Aerospace Times Feipeng is intensifying its efforts to expand globally, particularly targeting Southeast Asia and the Middle East, in response to fierce domestic competition, according to company executives.

At the Singapore Airshow, Feipeng revealed two new drone models aimed at increasing its overseas market share from the current 10%-15% to 50% within three years, contingent on regulatory and market conditions. The new offerings include an inspection drone and another designed for forest fire control and maritime rescue.

The company's international expansion began in 2024 with the unveiling of the FP-981C Sagittarius cargo drone. Feipeng is focusing on rising demand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, engaging with markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia to leverage its competitive pricing advantage.