Left Menu

Aerospace Times Feipeng: Soaring to International Success

Chinese drone manufacturer Aerospace Times Feipeng targets Southeast Asia and Middle East markets to expand its global footprint amidst fierce domestic competition. The company showcased new drone models and aims to increase overseas sales by 2027, focusing on strategic markets like Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:07 IST
Aerospace Times Feipeng: Soaring to International Success

Chinese civil drone maker Aerospace Times Feipeng is intensifying its efforts to expand globally, particularly targeting Southeast Asia and the Middle East, in response to fierce domestic competition, according to company executives.

At the Singapore Airshow, Feipeng revealed two new drone models aimed at increasing its overseas market share from the current 10%-15% to 50% within three years, contingent on regulatory and market conditions. The new offerings include an inspection drone and another designed for forest fire control and maritime rescue.

The company's international expansion began in 2024 with the unveiling of the FP-981C Sagittarius cargo drone. Feipeng is focusing on rising demand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, engaging with markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia to leverage its competitive pricing advantage.

TRENDING

1
India's Trailblazers: Brave Climbers Embark on Historic Aconcagua Expedition

India's Trailblazers: Brave Climbers Embark on Historic Aconcagua Expedition

 India
2
ImagiNxt 2026 Partners with MeitY Startup Hub to Propel India’s Tech Future

ImagiNxt 2026 Partners with MeitY Startup Hub to Propel India’s Tech Future

 India
3
People lived in fear, were wary of stepping out of homes before we came to power: CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar assembly.

People lived in fear, were wary of stepping out of homes before we came to p...

 India
4
Supreme Court Boosts Homebuyers' Hope with NBCC Mandate

Supreme Court Boosts Homebuyers' Hope with NBCC Mandate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026