Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary Push Amidst Corruption Claims and House Tensions

In a decisive move on Wednesday, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi engaged in discussions with H.S. Sarna, former President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, to address alleged corruption within the committee and its educational institutions. The concerns, raised by Sarna, involve irregularities that necessitate parliamentary debate, to which Gandhi assured necessary action.

The Delhi Congress publicized the meeting through a social media post, asserting Gandhi's commitment to ensuring justice and transparency. Key Congress figures, including Delhi Congress-in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and President Devendra Yadav, participated in the meeting, emphasizing the party's unified approach.

This gathering took place as opposition parties prepared for a strategic session to confront ongoing disruptions in Parliament. Central to the tensions is Gandhi's citation of former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir concerning the 2020 China border crisis, a reference that has sparked a standoff with Prime Minister Modi's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)