Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary Push Amidst Corruption Claims and House Tensions
Rahul Gandhi met with H.S. Sarna to discuss corruption issues in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee. They plan to present these issues in Parliament. Gandhi also accused PM Modi of dodging national security questions, amid tensions over references to an unpublished military memoir on the 2020 China standoff.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move on Wednesday, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi engaged in discussions with H.S. Sarna, former President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, to address alleged corruption within the committee and its educational institutions. The concerns, raised by Sarna, involve irregularities that necessitate parliamentary debate, to which Gandhi assured necessary action.
The Delhi Congress publicized the meeting through a social media post, asserting Gandhi's commitment to ensuring justice and transparency. Key Congress figures, including Delhi Congress-in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and President Devendra Yadav, participated in the meeting, emphasizing the party's unified approach.
This gathering took place as opposition parties prepared for a strategic session to confront ongoing disruptions in Parliament. Central to the tensions is Gandhi's citation of former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir concerning the 2020 China border crisis, a reference that has sparked a standoff with Prime Minister Modi's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight
India's Transformation Under PM Modi: Reform, Perform, Transform
Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Malaysia
India has got a good deal with US because of personal relationship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump: Goyal.
Poland Probes Epstein's Russian Ties: National Security Concerns Loom