Madurai High Court Slams Police Over Custodial Death in Sivaganga Case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has taken a stern stance against police officials in the custodial death case of Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Sivaganga. The court highlighted that Kumar was 'beaten to death for nothing,' after being detained on a false theft complaint.

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court that the alleged jewellery theft case, which led to Ajith Kumar's arrest, had been closed due to lack of evidence. Justice S Srimathy expressed shock over the unjust detention and asked the CBI about the possibility of action against the complainant, Nikitha.

The CBI has already filed charges against 10 police personnel involved in the custodial death. The judicial proceedings continue, with the court yet to decide on bail petitions for the accused officers, as the trial is still pending. Justice and accountability for Kumar's death remain the central issues at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)