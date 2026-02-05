Political Shift: BRS Workers Join Congress Ahead of Zaheerabad Elections

In a significant political maneuver that could influence the forthcoming Zaheerabad Municipal Elections, a notable number of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers have shifted their allegiance to the Congress party. The strategic switch was formalized on Wednesday in the presence of Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, signaling a growing swell of support for Congress in the area.

Mohammad Ghaus from Chhota Hyderabad led the group of defectors who officially joined the Congress. In welcoming the new members, Minister Azharuddin projected confidence, asserting that their grassroots influence would reinforce the party's positioning and prospects in the electoral contest. Party figures hailed this development as evidence of increasing public endorsement of Congress, highlighting unity and organizational capability as driving factors in their election campaign.

The induction event, seen as a significant boost to Congress's campaign stratagem, was attended by several influential political figures, including Telangana Seton Corporation Chairman N Giridar Reddy, along with party stalwarts like Dr Ujjwal Reddy and former municipal councillor Athar Ahmed. Meanwhile, Minister Azharuddin held a pivotal strategy session for assembly candidates at the City MP Camp Office in Zaheerabad, showcasing the party's dedicated focus on the upcoming municipal polls.

During the meeting, Azharuddin congratulated the candIdates and extended wishes for their success in the elections. Addressing media representatives, the Minister disclosed that 37 candidates had been bestowed with B-forms following a thorough vetting process. Affirming confidence in the candidate selection, Azharuddin expressed optimism about their electoral success. This gathering represents a crucial effort in enhancing the party's readiness and morale among its ranks ahead of the civic elections.

