Maharashtra minister proposes non-veg food in forest rest houses; dept seeks feedback

Maharashtra minister Ashish Jaiswal has urged the forest department to allow non-vegetarian food in rest houses across reserved forests, sanctuaries and tiger reserves, arguing the ban was driving tourists to private hotels and affecting forest revenue. Additional Principal Chief Conservator (administration) Rishikesh Ranjan, in a letter written on January 27 to various regional offices of the forest department and tiger projects, sought their views on the issue. Some forest officials, however, have opposed the move, saying such facilities lie in ecologically sensitive areas and allowing non-vegetarian food there would undermine wildlife conservation. They have expressed reservations over any dilution of the existing norms in protected forest zones. As per a policy decision made over a decade back, consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor was banned in rest houses in forest areas, and the decision was subsequently incorporated into a government order. PTI has accessed a copy of the letter that Jaiswal, the Minister of State for Finance and Planning, wrote to the office of the state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik last year. He argued that while the liquor consumption at the state forest department's facilities may continue, the ban on non-vegetarian food should be lifted as it is ''not appropriate'' and is causing financial losses to the department. Jaiswal claimed the prohibition was ''driving tourists to private hotels, thereby affecting the occupancy and revenue of forest rest houses.'' Opposing the proposal, a retired divisional forest officer said that restarting non-vegetarian food would amount to neglecting wildlife conservation and protection, noting that such facilities are located in ecologically sensitive areas. Additional Principal Chief Conservator Ranjan said that despite seeking the views of the departments concerned on an urgent basis, no reply has been communicated. ''All should submit their views over the aforementioned issue of serving non-veg food at the rest houses of the forest department immediately,'' he added.

