Opposition Rallies for Parliament Strategy Amidst Controversies

Opposition MPs gathered at the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office, on Thursday to strategize for the upcoming Parliament session. The meeting, attended by Rahul Gandhi, focused on addressing ongoing protests concerning parliamentary proceedings.

Tensions escalated as the Opposition criticized the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the Lower House. This dispute arises amidst the backdrop of former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unreleased memoir on the 2020 China standoff. Concurrently, the INDIA bloc has demanded a discussion on the India-US trade deal, although Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assured Parliament that sensitive sectors, including agriculture and dairy, are protected.

Currently, Parliament is engaging in the motion of 'Thanks to the President's Address' during the Budget Session. In the Lok Sabha, disruptions led to adjournment, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to respond in the Rajya Sabha. Discussions are set to continue alongside the Union Budget talks and an obituary tribute to former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom in the Upper House.

(With inputs from agencies.)