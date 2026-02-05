Left Menu

Opposition Rallies for Parliament Strategy Amidst Controversies

Opposition MPs convened at the office of Rajya Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, with Rahul Gandhi to strategize for Parliament proceedings. Protests erupted over Rahul Gandhi's denied speech opportunity and demands for discussions on the China standoff and India-US trade. Parliament discussions on the President's Address and Budget Session persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:49 IST
Opposition Rallies for Parliament Strategy Amidst Controversies
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition MPs gathered at the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office, on Thursday to strategize for the upcoming Parliament session. The meeting, attended by Rahul Gandhi, focused on addressing ongoing protests concerning parliamentary proceedings.

Tensions escalated as the Opposition criticized the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the Lower House. This dispute arises amidst the backdrop of former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unreleased memoir on the 2020 China standoff. Concurrently, the INDIA bloc has demanded a discussion on the India-US trade deal, although Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assured Parliament that sensitive sectors, including agriculture and dairy, are protected.

Currently, Parliament is engaging in the motion of 'Thanks to the President's Address' during the Budget Session. In the Lok Sabha, disruptions led to adjournment, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to respond in the Rajya Sabha. Discussions are set to continue alongside the Union Budget talks and an obituary tribute to former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom in the Upper House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Streamlining Grievance Redressal: A Year of Progress on CPGRAMS

Streamlining Grievance Redressal: A Year of Progress on CPGRAMS

 India
2
Behaviour of some members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday unprecedented: Speaker Om Birla in LS.

Behaviour of some members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday unprecedented: Speaker O...

 India
3
Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan-India Clash at ICC T20 World Cup Faces Uncertain Future

Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan-India Clash at ICC T20 World Cup Faces Uncertain...

 India
4
Tata Power's Strong Q3 Performance: A Testament to Clean Energy Advancements

Tata Power's Strong Q3 Performance: A Testament to Clean Energy Advancements

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026