Bangalore Metro Announces New Fare Structure: Annual Revisions Begin 2026

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is set to implement an annual fare revision, effective from February 2026, marking a significant shift in its pricing strategy. The decision comes in the wake of recommendations from the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which aimed to promote fare sustainability and regularity.

The FFC's guidelines, now binding for BMRCL, advocate for a maximum 5% annual increase, adjusted according to operational costs, helping to prevent irregular and substantial fare hikes. The revision follows a notable 51.55% fare increase as fares were adjusted after a 7.5-year hiatus, alongside a reduction of fare zones from 29 to 10.

Despite the rise, BMRCL reaffirms its commitment to commuter affordability by maintaining existing discounts for smart-card users and offering a 5% fare increase ceiling on tourist and group tickets. The revised fare structure is expected to bolster financial sustainability while safeguarding service quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)