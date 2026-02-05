Pandora Shifts to Platinum-Plated Jewelry Amid Silver Market Surge
Pandora is diversifying its jewelry offerings by incorporating platinum-plated products due to the recent surge in silver prices. The company aims to reduce its dependency on silver, shifting from a 60% reliance to potentially 20%, according to CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Pandora, a renowned jewelry brand, is making a strategic move to introduce platinum-plated products as it looks to shield itself from the recent turbulence in the silver market. This decision follows a historic surge in silver prices, as noted by the company's new CEO, Berta de Pablos-Barbier.
In an interview with Reuters, de Pablos-Barbier emphasized, "We have to decouple the performance of the company and the share value from the commodity. We are a jewellery brand, we are not a silver trader."
This strategic shift aims to reduce Pandora's reliance on any single commodity. The company plans to alter its jewelry portfolio from being nearly 60% silver to roughly 20% in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teeing Up Success: Terry Clark Named New PGA CEO
Epic Faceoff: Power Outage Disrupts Opening Curling Match at Cortina Winter Olympics
Fraudulent Healthcare Startup CEO Faces Serious Charges in Singapore
Indian Gas Market Surges with Record Trading Activity in January 2026
GSK's New CEO Drives Surge in Shares with Bold Vision