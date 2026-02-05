Pandora Shifts to Platinum-Plated Jewelry Amid Silver Market Surge

Pandora, a renowned jewelry brand, is making a strategic move to introduce platinum-plated products as it looks to shield itself from the recent turbulence in the silver market. This decision follows a historic surge in silver prices, as noted by the company's new CEO, Berta de Pablos-Barbier.

In an interview with Reuters, de Pablos-Barbier emphasized, "We have to decouple the performance of the company and the share value from the commodity. We are a jewellery brand, we are not a silver trader."

This strategic shift aims to reduce Pandora's reliance on any single commodity. The company plans to alter its jewelry portfolio from being nearly 60% silver to roughly 20% in the future.

