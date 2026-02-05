Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Fatal Highway Collision Claims Lives of Three Women

In a tragic incident early Thursday morning, three women lost their lives, and 15 others were injured when a cruiser vehicle and a canter collided on State Highway 30 in Karnataka's Dharwad district. The collision occurred near Jigaluru Cross in the Rona taluk, according to local police.

The victims, identified as Sujatha, Annapurna, and Mariyambu, were residents of Shivajipet, Gajendragad, and were all farmers. Authorities including Gadag Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadish promptly arrived at the scene, leading the rescue operation and inspecting the site.

The crash involved a canter from SRP Logistics and resulted in immediate fatalities. More than 10 individuals sustained injuries and were taken to various hospitals, including the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing as the community mourns the devastating loss.