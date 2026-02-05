Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Fatal Highway Collision Claims Lives of Three Women

A fatal accident involving a cruiser and a logistics canter on Karnataka's State Highway 30 resulted in the deaths of three women and injuries to 15 others. The incident occurred early Thursday near Jigaluru Cross. An investigation is underway, and the injured have been hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Fatal Highway Collision Claims Lives of Three Women
Visual from the accident spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Thursday morning, three women lost their lives, and 15 others were injured when a cruiser vehicle and a canter collided on State Highway 30 in Karnataka's Dharwad district. The collision occurred near Jigaluru Cross in the Rona taluk, according to local police.

The victims, identified as Sujatha, Annapurna, and Mariyambu, were residents of Shivajipet, Gajendragad, and were all farmers. Authorities including Gadag Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadish promptly arrived at the scene, leading the rescue operation and inspecting the site.

The crash involved a canter from SRP Logistics and resulted in immediate fatalities. More than 10 individuals sustained injuries and were taken to various hospitals, including the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing as the community mourns the devastating loss.

TRENDING

1
I salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Centre's generous help to Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar in assembly.

I salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Centre's generous help to Bihar: C...

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Reiterates Boycott of T20 World Cup Match with India

Tensions Rise as Pakistan Reiterates Boycott of T20 World Cup Match with Ind...

 India
3
Hoax Call Lands Beed Resident in Judicial Custody

Hoax Call Lands Beed Resident in Judicial Custody

 India
4
Behaviour of some opposition members in Speaker's office on Wednesday a 'black spot': Om Birla in Lok Sabha.

Behaviour of some opposition members in Speaker's office on Wednesday a 'bla...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026