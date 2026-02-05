Left Menu

Piyush Gupta: A Visionary Leadership Transition in Singapore's Asset Management

Piyush Gupta, an India-born Singaporean and former CEO of DBS Group, will become Keppel Ltd's non-executive chairman on April 17, succeeding Danny Teoh. With 27 years of international experience, Gupta has led major financial transformations and holds several key advisory and leadership roles in Singapore.

Updated: 05-02-2026 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Piyush Gupta, a distinguished figure in the finance sector, is set to take the helm as non-executive chairman of Keppel Ltd, Singapore's prominent asset manager and operator. With an impressive three-decade career, Gupta will succeed Danny Teoh, signaling a new era of strategic leadership for the company.

As a former CEO of DBS Group, Gupta played a pivotal role in transforming the bank into a global financial powerhouse. His appointment is expected to bring a wealth of experience and insight, benefiting Keppel's diverse interests, including significant operations in India.

Gupta's leadership extends beyond corporate roles. He is actively involved in advising Singapore's government bodies and educational institutions, reinforcing his commitment to public service and academia. His tenure at Keppel will likely continue the company's trajectory of growth, as highlighted by its recent 29% profit increase.

