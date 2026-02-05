Rohit Rishi Takes Helm at IIFCL: A New Chapter in Infrastructure Finance
Rohit Rishi has become the Managing Director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), a government-owned entity established to provide long-term financial support for infrastructure projects. With over three decades of banking experience, Rishi previously served as Executive Director at the Bank of Maharashtra.
Rohit Rishi has taken over as the Managing Director of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), as announced on Thursday. Rishi, who previously held the position of Executive Director at the Bank of Maharashtra, brings an extensive banking pedigree, boasting over three decades in the financial sector.
IIFCL, a wholly-owned government company established in 2006, focuses on offering long-term financial assistance to infrastructure projects deemed viable. It operates through a special vehicle known as SIFTI—India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd.
As of March 31, 2025, the company's authorized and paid-up capital were Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 9,999.92 crore respectively, and it remains compliant with Reserve Bank of India mandates since its NBFC-ND-IFC registration in September 2013.
