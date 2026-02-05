Left Menu

Rohit Rishi Takes Helm at IIFCL: A New Chapter in Infrastructure Finance

Rohit Rishi has become the Managing Director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), a government-owned entity established to provide long-term financial support for infrastructure projects. With over three decades of banking experience, Rishi previously served as Executive Director at the Bank of Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Rishi has taken over as the Managing Director of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), as announced on Thursday. Rishi, who previously held the position of Executive Director at the Bank of Maharashtra, brings an extensive banking pedigree, boasting over three decades in the financial sector.

IIFCL, a wholly-owned government company established in 2006, focuses on offering long-term financial assistance to infrastructure projects deemed viable. It operates through a special vehicle known as SIFTI—India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd.

As of March 31, 2025, the company's authorized and paid-up capital were Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 9,999.92 crore respectively, and it remains compliant with Reserve Bank of India mandates since its NBFC-ND-IFC registration in September 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Behaviour of some opposition members in Speaker's office on Wednesday a 'black spot': Om Birla in Lok Sabha.

Behaviour of some opposition members in Speaker's office on Wednesday a 'bla...

 India
2
Asian Granito India Triples Profit Amid Strong Market Demand

Asian Granito India Triples Profit Amid Strong Market Demand

 India
3
High Court to Hear Case on AAP MLA's Detention

High Court to Hear Case on AAP MLA's Detention

 India
4
Starlink Shutdown: Impact on Ukraine's Defence

Starlink Shutdown: Impact on Ukraine's Defence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026