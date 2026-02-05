Left Menu

Greenpeace Protests: Olympic Torch Illuminates Climate Controversy in Milan

Greenpeace held a protest at Milan's main cathedral as the Olympic torch arrived for the Winter Games, criticizing companies like Eni for their role in global warming, which threatens snow-based sports. Greenpeace called for the Milano Cortina 2026 organizers to sever ties with energy company Eni.

Updated: 05-02-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:13 IST
Greenpeace staged a high-profile protest in front of Milan's iconic cathedral to coincide with the arrival of the Olympic torch for the Winter Games. The demonstration featured Olympic rings dripping in black oil, representing a critique of companies linked to global warming.

The protest highlighted Greenpeace's stance against Eni, urging the Milano Cortina 2026 organizers to end their association with the Italian energy giant. Greenpeace contends that Eni's fossil-fuel operations jeopardize the future of winter sports amid rising temperatures.

Eni defended itself by affirming its commitment to the energy transition and its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Meanwhile, the Olympic flame traveled throughout Italy, aiming to ignite excitement for the 2026 Games. Olympic legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni are set to light the Games' cauldrons.

