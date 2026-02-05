Charaideo Moidams Shine as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a plaque marking the UNESCO World Heritage recognition for Charaideo Moidams during a ceremony at the site on Thursday. This honor was bestowed at UNESCO's 46th World Heritage Committee session in New Delhi on July 26, 2024.

The Chief Minister expressed his pride in the achievement, citing it as a significant success for the state government in the past decade. The plaque is meant to showcase the accomplishment to residents and visitors alike.

The World Heritage designation has spurred a rise in tourism, with visitor numbers surging. Last year alone, the site welcomed around 200 foreign and nearly 80,000 domestic tourists. In response, the Chief Minister outlined plans to leverage the site's academic research potential, noting the many unexcavated Moidams and unexplored historical artifacts. A dedicated research center is to be established, with Rs. 25 crore allocated for conservation efforts.

Plans are also underway to improve local infrastructure, including eco-friendly accommodations, in collaboration with host communities. The Chief Minister encouraged local cultural events like Me-Dam-Me-Phi to enhance tourist engagement. Efforts to develop the buffer zone, which includes significant heritage sites, are also a priority. The Chief Minister reiterated the goal of turning Charaideo Moidams into a prime global tourism hotspot, incorporating an in-depth study of the Ahom dynasty's rich history. The ceremony was attended by notable officials including Minister Jogen Mohan and MLA Dharmeswar Konwar.

