India’s Energy Strategy: Navigating Global Dynamics

India has asserted that securing energy for its population of 1.4 billion is paramount, with considerations including crude oil imports from Venezuela. This comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's statements about India's potential shift from Russian to U.S. and Venezuelan oil.

Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal from the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized India's strategy to diversify energy sources according to market conditions and evolving global dynamics. Despite diplomatic pressure, India maintains its stance driven by national interests.

While Trump claimed a reduction in tariffs on Indian goods, the ongoing energy debate highlights the complexities of international trade and geopolitical alliances. India remains open to evaluating new oil supply options, with past and potential ties with Venezuela in focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)