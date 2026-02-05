Left Menu

Rio Tinto and Glencore: The Unfinished Business in Mining

Negotiations for a merger between mining giants Rio Tinto and Glencore have ended without an agreement. The proposed deal aimed to create the world's largest mining company but failed due to disagreements over shareholder value. This marks another unsuccessful attempt following previous merger discussions.

In a move that has captured the industry's attention, mining behemoths Rio Tinto and Glencore have called off their much-anticipated merger discussions. Rio Tinto announced on Thursday that the talks, aimed at creating the world's largest mining company, have crumbled over disagreements about shareholder value.

This potential merger, first floated in January, would have given birth to a $200 billion entity. However, this marks the second time discussions have reached a stalemate, with similar conversations occurring last year and an earlier bid in 2014 being rejected by Rio for not serving shareholder interests.

Industry reshuffling continues as the global demand for metals like copper surges, driven by energy transition and technological advancements. Yet, despite favorable predictions, the Rio-Glencore merger joins other failed high-profile industry deals. Meanwhile, the merger between Anglo American and Teck Resources is still on course, promising to reshape the global copper production landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

