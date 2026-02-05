Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Statutory Bail Sparks Controversy

In a significant development, a Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram has granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potti, the main suspect in the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft case. The decision came after the Crime Branch failed to file a charge sheet within the 90-day period specified by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The court emphasized the absolute nature of the right to default bail under Section 167(2), referencing a Supreme Court judgment that affirms this legal right when investigations are not concluded in time. Despite the bail, the investigation into the alleged temple-related gold heist continues, though it now faces increased scrutiny and criticism.

Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, has raised alarms about the investigation's trajectory, accusing the government of protecting the suspects. He claims the intervention by the Chief Minister's Office aims to shield important political figures. This, he suggests, is why major accused are out on bail, while the probe progresses at a lackluster pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)