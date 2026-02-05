Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Statutory Bail Sparks Controversy

A Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram granted statutory bail to the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case after the investigation's prescribed period lapsed. The opposition alleges governmental interference, claiming the probe is veering off course and lacks urgency in identifying and prosecuting key individuals involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:56 IST
Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Statutory Bail Sparks Controversy
Sabarimala gold case prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram has granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potti, the main suspect in the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft case. The decision came after the Crime Branch failed to file a charge sheet within the 90-day period specified by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The court emphasized the absolute nature of the right to default bail under Section 167(2), referencing a Supreme Court judgment that affirms this legal right when investigations are not concluded in time. Despite the bail, the investigation into the alleged temple-related gold heist continues, though it now faces increased scrutiny and criticism.

Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, has raised alarms about the investigation's trajectory, accusing the government of protecting the suspects. He claims the intervention by the Chief Minister's Office aims to shield important political figures. This, he suggests, is why major accused are out on bail, while the probe progresses at a lackluster pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026