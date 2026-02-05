Water Conservation: Naidu's Vision for a Fertile Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized on Thursday the pivotal role of water conservation in transforming the state into a farmer-friendly region.

Speaking at a gathering of Water Users Associations, Naidu underscored the necessity for efficient resource utilization, stressing that water security is essential for everyone.

He recalled past projects that addressed regional water scarcity and revealed ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing groundwater storage and equitable distribution, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)