Left Menu

Water Conservation: Naidu's Vision for a Fertile Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized effective water conservation to transform the state into a farmer-friendly region. Addressing Water Users Associations, Naidu highlighted the importance of water security and efficient resource utilization. He recalled previous irrigation projects and launched new initiatives to increase groundwater storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:40 IST
Water Conservation: Naidu's Vision for a Fertile Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized on Thursday the pivotal role of water conservation in transforming the state into a farmer-friendly region.

Speaking at a gathering of Water Users Associations, Naidu underscored the necessity for efficient resource utilization, stressing that water security is essential for everyone.

He recalled past projects that addressed regional water scarcity and revealed ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing groundwater storage and equitable distribution, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026