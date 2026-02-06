Left Menu

Venezuela's Oil Route to Cuba: A Journey Under U.S. Scrutiny

A Venezuelan oil tanker possibly heading to Cuba has raised questions about U.S. supervision over Venezuelan oil shipments. The vessel, carrying 150,000 barrels of gasoline, was loaded despite ongoing U.S. controls in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Cuba faces severe fuel shortages, exacerbated by U.S. tariffs on oil-providing countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 02:15 IST
Venezuela's Oil Route to Cuba: A Journey Under U.S. Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Venezuelan oil tanker, previously noted for transporting fuel to Cuba, has recently loaded 150,000 barrels of gasoline, hinting at a potential transfer to the island under U.S. scrutiny, according to sources reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. The vessel's departure status from Venezuela remains unclear as of the latest monitoring.

Following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro, any ship departing Venezuelan waters requires U.S. authorization, due to the U.S.'s continued military presence and control over Venezuelan oil exports. Cuba, historically reliant on Venezuelan oil, has faced limited fuel avenues since the U.S. blockade in December disrupted supplies.

Amid depleted resources, lines for fuel at Cuban stations have grown. While Mexico provided a shipment in January, no further supplies have followed. Cuban authorities are formulating strategies to mitigate the crisis, heightened by U.S. tariffs. The White House, despite Cuba's stand for equal diplomatic discussions, maintains ongoing talks without further elaboration.

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026