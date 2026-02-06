Left Menu

Global Market Turbulence: AI Boom Costs & Economic Concerns

Global equities fell as concerns about the cost of the AI boom and weak labor market data deepened. Silver and oil prices also slumped amid talks between the U.S. and Iran. Central banks left rates unchanged, with mixed signals on future moves, while precious metals and cryptocurrencies saw extended losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 02:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global equities took a hit as the MSCI's worldwide gauge dropped 1%, reflecting concerns over the growing expenses tied to the artificial intelligence boom. Alongside this, U.S. Treasuries saw increased demand following weak labor market figures, and silver experienced a significant downturn.

The labor market showed signs of strain, with new unemployment benefits applications rising. The U.S. job openings hit a five-year low, while January layoffs reached a 17-year high, marking a challenging economic atmosphere. Notably, Alphabet's substantial AI investment plan led to a dip in their share prices, adding pressure to technology stocks.

In the commodities sector, oil prices faced a nearly 3% drop ahead of the U.S. and Iran discussions in Oman, easing fears about Iranian crude supply disruptions. Meanwhile, precious metals like silver and gold continued their downward trend, and bitcoin's prolonged selloff persisted, reflecting a broader market volatility.

