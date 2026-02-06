Left Menu

Birla Carbon's Sustainable Expansion in Italy: A New Era for Circular Materials

Birla Carbon has launched a new production line in Trecate, Italy, to finish and pack its Continua Sustainable Carbonaceous Material. This industry-leading material, derived from end-of-life tires, aims to replace carbon black in various applications, showcasing sustainability through collaboration with Circtec and supporting customer goals globally.

Updated: 06-02-2026 10:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Birla Carbon announced today the establishment of a new production line at its Trecate, Italy facility, dedicated to the finishing and packaging of Continua Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM). This innovative material is derived from end-of-life tires, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainability and resource efficiency.

The newly launched line aims to secure a consistent, high-quality supply of Continua SCM, meeting the growing demand from Birla Carbon's global customer base. President and CEO John Loudermilk highlighted this as a significant milestone for the company, emphasizing the role of cross-industry collaboration in advancing sustainability efforts.

John Davidson, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, noted that the expansion enhances the company's ability to support customer sustainability goals by increasing the availability of circular products. This strategic development is part of Birla Carbon's broader aim to recycle 300,000 tons of end-of-life tires annually by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)

