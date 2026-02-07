Left Menu

Massive Russian Air Assault Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Russia executed a large-scale air assault on Ukrainian energy facilities, focusing on electricity generation and distribution. Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal indicated that the attacks are ongoing and emergency power cut-offs have been initiated countrywide. Repair efforts will commence as the security situation allows.

Kyiv | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:36 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation, Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure overnight on Saturday, focused on crippling electricity generation and distribution systems, according to Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Announcing the development on the Telegram platform, Shmyhal described the strike as another act of aggression on Ukraine's energy facilities, with repair operations poised to start once security conditions improve.

In response to the assault, the Ukrainian government has initiated emergency power cut-offs across the country to manage the impact, Shmyhal confirmed.

