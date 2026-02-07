Massive Russian Air Assault Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

In a significant escalation, Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure overnight on Saturday, focused on crippling electricity generation and distribution systems, according to Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Announcing the development on the Telegram platform, Shmyhal described the strike as another act of aggression on Ukraine's energy facilities, with repair operations poised to start once security conditions improve.

In response to the assault, the Ukrainian government has initiated emergency power cut-offs across the country to manage the impact, Shmyhal confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)