Tamil Nadu's Interim Budget Amid Union Budget Disappointment

The Tamil Nadu Assembly is set for significant financial deliberations as the state's Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, prepares to unveil the Interim Budget on February 17. This move comes in the wake of discontent following the presentation of the Union Budget 2026, which many in Tamil Nadu feel has overlooked their critical demands for infrastructure and sectoral investments.

On February 20, the Assembly will witness the presentation of Vote-On-Account Demands for Grants for the fiscal year 2026-27, as well as Supplementary Demands for Grants for additional expenditure in 2025-26. These discussions are pivotal as the state navigates fiscal constraints and seeks more substantial support from the central government.

The Union Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, included initiatives like high-speed rail corridors and a rare-earth minerals corridor supportive of Tamil Nadu and surrounding states. However, criticism has arisen over the absence of direct announcements targeting Tamil Nadu's pressing sectors such as employment, education, and healthcare.

