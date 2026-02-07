State Bank of India Achieves Significant Profit Growth in December Quarter FY26
The State Bank of India (SBI) reported a robust 13.06% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21,317 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This rise is compared to Rs 18,853 crore in the same period last year. On a standalone basis, its net profit surged by 24.48% to Rs 21,028 crore.
- Country:
- India
The State Bank of India (SBI) has unveiled a significant financial milestone, marking a 13.06% rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 21,317 crore. This comes against a backdrop of Rs 18,853 crore recorded in the corresponding year-ago period and Rs 21,137 crore in the preceding September quarter.
In terms of standalone figures, SBI's net profit has seen an impressive leap of 24.48%, hitting Rs 21,028 crore compared to Rs 16,891 crore a year earlier. The bank's total income on a standalone basis climbed to Rs 1,40,915 crore from Rs 1,28,467 crore in the previous year, illustrating its financial resilience and growth.
Notably, the gross non-performing assets ratio showed improvement, dropping to 1.57% as of December 31, 2025, from 1.73% in September. Overall provisions increased to Rs 4,507 crore from Rs 911 crore in the year-ago period, while capital adequacy ratio stood firm at 14.04%, with the core buffer at 10.99%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hitachi Energy India Achieves 90% Profit Increase in Q3 FY26
IDFC FIRST Bank Reports Robust Growth Across Key Sectors in Q3 FY26
Patel Retail Limited Reports Robust Q3 FY26 Results with Strategic Growth Plans
Knowledge Realty Trust: Strong Growth and Impressive Distributions in Q3 FY26
IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth