State Bank of India Achieves Significant Profit Growth in December Quarter FY26

The State Bank of India (SBI) reported a robust 13.06% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21,317 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This rise is compared to Rs 18,853 crore in the same period last year. On a standalone basis, its net profit surged by 24.48% to Rs 21,028 crore.

Updated: 07-02-2026 14:03 IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) has unveiled a significant financial milestone, marking a 13.06% rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 21,317 crore. This comes against a backdrop of Rs 18,853 crore recorded in the corresponding year-ago period and Rs 21,137 crore in the preceding September quarter.

In terms of standalone figures, SBI's net profit has seen an impressive leap of 24.48%, hitting Rs 21,028 crore compared to Rs 16,891 crore a year earlier. The bank's total income on a standalone basis climbed to Rs 1,40,915 crore from Rs 1,28,467 crore in the previous year, illustrating its financial resilience and growth.

Notably, the gross non-performing assets ratio showed improvement, dropping to 1.57% as of December 31, 2025, from 1.73% in September. Overall provisions increased to Rs 4,507 crore from Rs 911 crore in the year-ago period, while capital adequacy ratio stood firm at 14.04%, with the core buffer at 10.99%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

