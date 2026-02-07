Indian Railways Revolutionizes Bulk Cement Transportation

In a strategic bid to boost the rail-based movement of bulk cement, Indian Railways has revised its transport tariffs and infrastructure facilities, prompting a positive response from the industry. Cement companies are showing heightened interest in utilizing railroad services for efficient and sustainable logistics.

A notable change includes the reduction of charges from 90 to 85 paise per tonne per kilometer on a Gross Ton Kilometer (GTKM) basis, alongside discounts for returning empty containers. This economic advantage is reinforcing rail's competitiveness compared to road transport.

These reforms not only promise reduced freight costs and emissions but also support faster turnaround times and minimal handling losses. Early pricing models, which were less attractive, have been replaced to facilitate smoother rail transitions. The measures are perceived as a win-win for both the rail sector and its business clientele.

