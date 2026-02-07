Graduate Innovates: London Tours with a Social Impact
Jame Thomas Mathew, a recent London School of Economics graduate, launches Thomas Tours. The service offers authentic and budget-friendly London tours, empowering job-seeking graduates with part-time employment and financial stability. The initiative aims to provide fair wages and boost morale amidst a challenging job market.
Amidst the challenging job market in the UK, a young graduate from Kerala has launched a unique initiative aimed at helping fellow graduates. Jame Thomas Mathew, a recent macro-economics master's graduate from the London School of Economics, is offering authentic and budget-friendly tour guide services through his venture, Thomas Tours.
Thomas Tours not only immerses visitors in local experiences of London but also provides part-time employment to graduates, offering financial stability and a living wage amidst difficult economic conditions. Jame's initiative addresses the harsh realities faced by graduates holding post-study visas, often relegated to exploitative roles.
The social enterprise supports a dignified livelihood, where guides earn the London Living Wage while helping tourists enjoy personalized, immersive tours of the city. Within days of launching, Thomas Tours secured bookings, showcasing its potential for growth and supporting graduates in engaging with diverse travelers.
