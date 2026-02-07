Left Menu

Critical Case: Woman Found Injured in Indore Park

A woman was discovered severely injured in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, igniting a police investigation. Found near Sugnidevi College, she was hospitalized urgently. Initial probes suggest her connection with drug addicts, and authorities are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to gather clues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:52 IST
DCP Kumar Prateek (Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An injured woman was discovered in a serious condition near Sugnidevi College in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday morning, escalating a police inquiry. Her clothing was disordered, as reported by authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumar Prateek indicated that police responded promptly after receiving a tip-off at around 9 am. The woman, suffering severe head injuries, was immediately transported to the hospital via an emergency vehicle. Authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Preliminary investigations reveal potential connections with drug addicts, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined. Possible sexual assault was mentioned but remains unconfirmed. The woman has a prior criminal history, further complicating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

