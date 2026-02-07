Critical Case: Woman Found Injured in Indore Park

An injured woman was discovered in a serious condition near Sugnidevi College in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday morning, escalating a police inquiry. Her clothing was disordered, as reported by authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumar Prateek indicated that police responded promptly after receiving a tip-off at around 9 am. The woman, suffering severe head injuries, was immediately transported to the hospital via an emergency vehicle. Authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Preliminary investigations reveal potential connections with drug addicts, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined. Possible sexual assault was mentioned but remains unconfirmed. The woman has a prior criminal history, further complicating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)