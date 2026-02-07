Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Enforces Strict Safety Measures After Janakpuri Tragedy

In the wake of a devastating accident in Janakpuri, West Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has enforced a strict, time-bound safety initiative across all departmental agencies to prevent similar incidents in the future. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining robust safety protocols, Gupta directed immediate and clear accountability on officers and contractors involved in excavation and digging projects.

Prompted by the Chief Minister's orders, the Chief Secretary released a comprehensive Office Memorandum outlining an eight-point safety framework to be observed without exception. This directive extends to all construction, repair, and maintenance operations involving digging in Delhi, with an explicit message that negligence resulting in loss of life is intolerable. Reinforcing this stance, an official statement underlined the non-negotiability of public safety.

This mandate encompasses various departments such as the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and others, demanding stringent safety measures. These include prominently displayed warning signs, the installation of reflective devices, and conspicuous barricading around worksites. A structured review of ongoing projects is to be conducted, with a consolidated report submitted to the Chief Secretary within three days, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach towards safety breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)