Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Enforces Strict Safety Measures After Janakpuri Tragedy

In response to a tragic accident in Janakpuri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta mandates a stringent safety and accountability framework. Departments must implement comprehensive safety measures at excavation sites, ensuring public safety. A consolidated report is due in three days, with disciplinary action for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:49 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Enforces Strict Safety Measures After Janakpuri Tragedy
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating accident in Janakpuri, West Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has enforced a strict, time-bound safety initiative across all departmental agencies to prevent similar incidents in the future. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining robust safety protocols, Gupta directed immediate and clear accountability on officers and contractors involved in excavation and digging projects.

Prompted by the Chief Minister's orders, the Chief Secretary released a comprehensive Office Memorandum outlining an eight-point safety framework to be observed without exception. This directive extends to all construction, repair, and maintenance operations involving digging in Delhi, with an explicit message that negligence resulting in loss of life is intolerable. Reinforcing this stance, an official statement underlined the non-negotiability of public safety.

This mandate encompasses various departments such as the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and others, demanding stringent safety measures. These include prominently displayed warning signs, the installation of reflective devices, and conspicuous barricading around worksites. A structured review of ongoing projects is to be conducted, with a consolidated report submitted to the Chief Secretary within three days, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach towards safety breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suryakumar Yadav Leads India to T20 World Cup Triumph Despite Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav Leads India to T20 World Cup Triumph Despite Challenges

 India
2
Father's Controversial Voting Lesson Raises Eyebrows

Father's Controversial Voting Lesson Raises Eyebrows

 India
3
Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

 India
4
Cricket's Global Rise: A Diplomatic Push in the USA

Cricket's Global Rise: A Diplomatic Push in the USA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026